Woman's relief as magistrates suspend jail sentence for assault after hearing of her tragic life

Magistrates were told that a series of tragic personal circumstances came together for Miss Alex Jones in October last year after her mother's suicide, her children being taken off her and the end of a relationship.

On October 6 the 34-year-old went round to her ex's home in Shrewsbury to ask for her belongings and saw her former partner.

Kate Price, prosecuting, said Jones was of good character with no convictions who got "involved in a fracas". Jones pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A statement from the victim was read out in court. She said she had been "in her bedroom straightening her hair getting ready for a night out" when the incident started.

She attempted to step in when Jones had come round and was caught in a "flurry of punches" before falling to the floor, hitting her head and blacking out.

Another witness statement recalled Jones "kept coming forward" and the victim was "pushed out on to the pavement".