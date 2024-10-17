How AI will be used to improve safety of football fans leaving Shrewsbury Town matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council said that the crossing, which will include a new central island, will be a 'Toucan crossing', added to Oteley Road.

Toucan crossings allow both cyclists and pedestrians to cross and show a green cycle symbol and a green man.

A statement from the authority said that the crossing was required "after the police raised concerns about the safety of people leaving football matches at the Croud Meadow".