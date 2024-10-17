How AI will be used to improve safety of football fans leaving Shrewsbury Town matches
A new 'AI crossing' is to be added to the road outside the home of Shrewsbury Town – after police concerns about the safety of people leaving matches.
Shropshire Council said that the crossing, which will include a new central island, will be a 'Toucan crossing', added to Oteley Road.
Toucan crossings allow both cyclists and pedestrians to cross and show a green cycle symbol and a green man.
A statement from the authority said that the crossing was required "after the police raised concerns about the safety of people leaving football matches at the Croud Meadow".