'My mouth is really dry from smoking bud' What banned cannabis taking driver told police after high speed pursuit

Charlie Batty of Moston Road was already serving a driving ban after being caught driving drug driving and driving without a licence or insurance in 2023.

However, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday that on February 13 this year at around 4am, police in Shrewsbury spotted a black Audi travelling along Monkmoor Road.

Ms Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, she said officers in the unmarked car ran the car's plates through their computer and discovered the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

“The car was travelling in excess of 60mph. The brake lights were on constantly so the police activated their blue lights but the Audi did not stop,” she said.