Man faces sentencing over 'excessive' episode with Shrewsbury neighbours involving kitchen knife and smashed door

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Richard Evans was suffering a 'mental health episode' in April this year when he had what was described as an 'episode' with his neighbours.

Evans, aged 38, said he understood the charges put to him and pleaded guilty to three offences in Murrell Way, Shrewsbury, in April this year. A psychiatric report concluded that Evans was fit to enter pleas.

Evans admitted having a sharply pointed kitchen knife in public in Murrell Way on April 16 without good reason, causing £536 of damage to the front tyre of an Isuzu pick up truck on the same date.