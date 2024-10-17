Housing association installing new heating systems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Rural Housing Association says the new air source heat pumps will provide tenants with warmer homes, as well as saving them money on their heating bills.

Nearly 30 properties have had upgraded heating systems installed this year as part of a long-running project across all of the housing association’s homes.

The latest properties to benefit from new efficient air source heating systems are in Hinstock, following installations in Ightfield near Whitchurch, Coreley near Ludlow, Brockton near Worthen, and Welshampton near Ellesmere.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural, said: “Improving the energy-efficiency of our homes is a big priority for us as a housing association.

“A number of our properties have old heating systems and some have inefficient electric storage heaters, which are very expensive.

“We have invested around £145,000 to install air source heat pumps in these 29 properties across our sites in Hinstock, Ightfield, Coreley, Brockton and Welshampton, which follow another 16 installations in the last two years in Burwarton, Cockshutt and Wilcott.

“We will continue to upgrade heating systems in our properties, not only to improve their energy efficiency but to save our tenants money on their heating costs too.

“We are also committed to reaching the Government target of every home achieving an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030, and installing new heating systems like this will play an important role in that.

“Our heating upgrades are part-funded by Shropshire Council so we must say thank you to them for their support.”

Mr Green said next on the list were properties in Trefonen, with work expected to start in spring next year.

For more information about Shropshire Rural Housing Association, visit www.shropshirerural.co.uk