Woman, 41, found dead in stream is named as Shrewsbury hospital worker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lori Jones, aged 41, was found near a children's play area at Rad Valley Woods off Crowmeole Lane in Shrewsbury on the morning of September 8 this year.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shropshire Coroner's Court and was told that a member of the public contacted the emergency services at 9.33am after discovering a body in the stream.

Police and paramedics arrived but there were no signs of life, and Ms Jones, an admin assistant at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.49am.

Officers maintained a presence in the area into the following day, and people living nearby reported being asked if they had CCTV or dashcam footage which could have helped with their enquiries.

However, police were satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Shrewsbury-born Ms Jones.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to January 21, 2025.