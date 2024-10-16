Train services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury hit by heavy rain
Train services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury have been hit by heavy rain with rail replacement buses ordered.
West Midlands Railway announced at about 8pm on Wednesday that train services between the two stations were being affected by flooding and rail replacement bus services would be in operation.
The disruption was expected to continue until the end of the day and follows a day of heavy rain across the West Midlands.
A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Heavy rain flooding between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.
"Rail replacement buses have been ordered and will operate between stations.
"Train services running through these stations may be delayed.
"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."