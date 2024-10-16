Shrewsbury restaurant Third Place wins big in National Curry Awards for the third time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The National Curry Awards (NCA) have named Third Place as officially Shropshire's best curry house.

It is the third time the Frankwell-based restaurant has won in the awards which were founded to celebrate the successes of the UK’s £5 billion curry industry, with the restaurant having won it in 2019 and 2023.

The team at Third Place are heading to the House of Lords on Monday to pick up their award at a ceremony.

Manager Mahfuz Raha said the award represented the hard work put in by the team at the Shrewsbury restaurant.

He added: “We are very honoured to have been invited to Westminster and to have won yet again.”