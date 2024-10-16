Inquest hears emotional tributes to four Shrewsbury boys who died after crash on way to camping trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hugo Oliver Morris, aged 18, Jevon Alexander Hirst, 16, Harvey Graham Owen, 17, and Wilfred John Fitchett, also 17, went missing on November 19 last year after going to North Wales.

A major search operation took place but, sadly, the boys were found dead in Llanfrothen on November 21 in a tragedy which shocked the county and the whole country.

The Ford Fiesta they travelled in was found on its roof, partially submerged in water, believed to be in a ditch, after coming off the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

Around 50 people including family members, police officers and local and national press have attended an inquest into the boys's deaths held in Caernarfon today.

The hearing was told the boys had gone to stay the night at Jevon's grandfather's house and then planned on doing some walking and camping.

Tributes were read at the beginning of proceedings from each of the families of the boys.

Heather Sanderson, Wilf's mother, said his older sisters were "so excited" to have a baby brother when he was born, and they spent hours playing with him and teasing him about his red hair.

"He loved his food and would eat anything you put in front of him," she added.

She said he went to Oxon Primary School in Shrewsbury and was studying at Shrewsbury College's sixth form.

He had recently passed his driving theory test and used to enjoy practicing the martial art aikido.

"He loved animals," she added, and said he had a hedgehog, a corn snake and cockroaches.

He worked at Clarks shoe shop as well as pot washing in a restaurant.

"He was a loving boy, liked by everyone he met. We were blessed to have him for 17 years.

"We will spend the rest of our lives loving and missing him."

Jevon's family said he was educated at Woodfield Infants School in Shrewsbury and later Meole Brace Secondary School, as well as Shrewsbury Sixth Form.

He said Jevon "loved visiting his grandfather" and the outdoors.

Hugo's family said he was at sixth form, worked at Pret in Shrewsbury town centre and loved his husky dog.

"He had a thirst for life," they said. "He was outgoing and friendly.

"He had fallen in love with North Wales. Just before leaving he finished work and played tennis with his brother's friend. He was looking forward to the weekend.

"We take comfort in hearing about the great many lives he has benefitted."

Crystal Owen, Harvey's mum, shed tears as her statement was read by the coroner.

In it, she said: "Something you never expect to do as a parent is to do a statement to sum up the life of your child.

"He was perfect from the moment he came into this world."

She said his little sisters Sophia and Olivia "idolised" him, and miss him.

"He had the biggest, warmest smile," she added, "and such a positive energy. He always had a soft spot for people who struggled to fit in.

"He had everything to live for."

She said he had a range of hobbies growing up including skateboarding and BMX, as well as playing the guitar, and would spend hours practicing.

Crystal also said Harvey was thinking about one day launching his own cafe, or maybe getting a pizza van to take to festival to sell his food.

"I was incredibly privileged to call him my son."

The inquest is continuing this afternoon.