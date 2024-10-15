Watch as Shrewsbury's over 55s ballet group members are put through its paces ahead of open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Silver Swans are opening up their ballet classes at The Gateway in Shrewsbury to the public on Thursday, October 24 to raise money for MacIntyre Charity and music therapy.

Jane Jones, from Myddle, near Shrewsbury, is 72 herself and has been teaching ballet for an incredible 50 years.

Her group, which meets several times a week and has a staggering 70 people attending in total, is part of a national movement that was started by the Royal Academy of Dance.

"We're not exclusively a ladies' group," said Jane.

"Robin Benie has a dance background and teaches historic dances. He and his partner will be giving a Dance Before Ballet demonstration."

Jane added: "Ballet is good for people who don't want to go to the gym, and it is also very good for the brain as you have to think, and for co-ordination."

The Silver Swans is currently full to the brim and does not need any new members.

But next Thursday gives people the chance to go along and take a look and contribute to some very worthy causes. Other groups will be heading to London on the day which celebrates the Silver Swans movement.

Members of the public will be welcome to go along and watch a demonstration at 9.45am, 11.30am, 2.15pm or 3.30pm. There is no need to book, just go along.

The Silver Swans have some VIP names associated with them, including Queen Camilla and TV presenter Angela Rippon.

"We also have a few 80 year-olds who do amazingly," said Jane who started the classes in 2019.

Although there is no room to join the classes just now, people are welcome to sign up to join a waiting list.

To join the waiting list at the Shrewsbury Silver Swans group, you should email janejonesdance@gmail.com