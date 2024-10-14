Outline plans for five homes near listed buildings in 'little village' given the thumbs up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In June, an application for outline planning permission to build five homes in Hadnall, near Shrewsbury, was submitted to Shropshire Council.

The proposed development would be sited on two paddocks to the south of Hermitage Farm, in the vicinity of the Grade II listed Saracens Head, Charnel House, Hall Farmhouse and the Grade II* listed Church of St Mary Magdalene.

According to the application, the homes would be made up of two three-bed, two four-bed and one two-bed detached properties. The two-bedroom home would be available for affordable home ownership.

Due to the development's position near listed properties, Historic England was consulted on the plans and did not object.

They said: "Based upon the information provided, we remain of the view that the proposals would result in some harm to the significance of the surrounding designated heritage.

"However we are satisfied that the overall level of harm is likely to be low, and we have no objection to the application."

The location of the proposed development. Photo: Google

Three public comments were submitted during the consultation phase, drawing two objections and one in support.

One of those objectors, Ms Baskerville, argued that the five dwellings would "totally spoil" what she called a "little village" and said she would "feel suffocated" by the new homes should they be built.

But Mr Parker argued in support of the development, writing: "The proposed planning scheme is commendable and provides a variety of affordable housing options for the development of the land adjacent to Hermitage Farm, a site recognised for its architectural and historic significance with a Grade II listing. The development respects the architectural and historic value of Hermitage Farm."

Outline planning permission is the first step in the planning process, used by landowners or developers to determine if a proposed development is generally acceptable to the local authority.

In granting permission, a planning officer with Shropshire Council stated: "The site is in a generally sustainable location with access to facilities nearby and the proposal would not result in an expansion of the limits of the village into open countryside.

"The proposal would provide economic and social benefits. It is considered that these benefits are sufficient to outweigh the less than substantial harm that would arise to heritage assets in the area."