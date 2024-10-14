Firefighters to the rescue after cow gets stuck on riverbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The bathing bovine ran into difficulty when it was unable to get up the riverbank.

The cow being rescued on Sunday (picture: SFRS)

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said fire crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington attended along with the cow's owner and a vet.

Posting pictures of the rescue, a spokesperson for SFRS said: “A rescue with a difference today. A cow had found itself in a difficult situation stranded on a riverbank after taking a swim.

“Specialist boat and animal rescue teams were called from Shrewsbury and Wellington and were supported by the owner and vet.”