Fire service called to three-car rush hour crash at Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to a three-car crash on a busy county road at rush hour this morning.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash had taken place on the A458 at Shrewsbury at around 8.04am with two crews sent to the scene.
An update from the service said the crash had involved three private saloon cars.
Firefighters made sure the vehicles were electrically safe, and not at risk of sparking a fire.