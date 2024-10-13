Police appeal to missing Shrewsbury teen last seen on Saturday

15-year-old Connor has been missing since Saturday. Photo: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police are appealing for help to find 15-year-old Connor, from Shrewsbury.

The teen was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday, October 12, and it is believed that he could still be in the Shrewsbury or surrounding areas.

Connor is described as white, with dark brown hair and of a slim build.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers, along with Connor’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who has seen Connor, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 01743 237423 immediately."