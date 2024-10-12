Shrewsbury tennis club serves up vital charity funds with 24-hour marathon on court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Town Walls Tennis Club in Shrewsbury took on the gruelling challenge to raise money for Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Four of the club's core players each put in 18 hours of play, with others joining in along the way.

"We did get a bit delirious by the end of it," said 29-year-old Ralph Simpson, a club member for three years, and one of those to contribute an epic shift through the night.