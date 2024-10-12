Plans lodged for Shrewsbury student flats conversion that will 'significantly' improve lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A formal planning application to convert former student flats at The Tannery in Shrewsbury town centre into supported accommodation for homeless people was lodged this week, along with a management plan for how the new facility will operate.

Shropshire Council agreed to convert its purpose built student flats building this summer, after the University Centre Shrewsbury ceased to operate in the town in August.

The scheme, lodged by council-backed house builder Cornovii Developments, will see temporary accommodation for up to 60 people provided at the building, alongside specialist council support services for residents.

“The proposed use will significantly improve quality of life for people who are currently homeless in Shrewsbury,” said a supporting statement issued with the application.