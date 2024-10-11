Nesscliffe Young Farmers celebrate 80th anniversary
Nesscliffe Young Farmers Club have marked their 80th anniversary through a celebratory ball and by planting oak trees in the region.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Founded on April 6, 1944, the group meets at the village hall each week accommodating for young farmers and anyone who lives in the countryside aged 10 to 28.
The club welcomed more than 400 people to their celebratory ball at the Bright family's farm in Montford Bridge that included current members alongside past chairmen, presidents, secretaries, treasurers and others who have been involved during the last 80 years.
The event gave members, past and present, an opportunity to catch-up and meet some familiar faces, reminiscing and discussing their memories of the club.
Members of Nesscliffe Young Farmers have also delved into the history of the club exploring old pictures and stories from their archives, and have planted, and plan to plant, oak trees in the area as an 80th anniversary traditional gift is oak, symbolising strength, endurance, and solid support.