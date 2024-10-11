Nesscliffe Young Farmers celebrate 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Founded on April 6, 1944, the group meets at the village hall each week accommodating for young farmers and anyone who lives in the countryside aged 10 to 28.

The club welcomed more than 400 people to their celebratory ball at the Bright family's farm in Montford Bridge that included current members alongside past chairmen, presidents, secretaries, treasurers and others who have been involved during the last 80 years.

The event gave members, past and present, an opportunity to catch-up and meet some familiar faces, reminiscing and discussing their memories of the club.

Nesscliffe Village Hall and Nesscliffe Young Farmers are celebrating 80 years of there branch of the YFC. Looking through the archive: Annabelle Wixey 20 , Jemima Warner 19, Ruth Hitchen (President), Jason Pritchard 25, Toby Rogers 14 and Harry Crisp 14.

Members of Nesscliffe Young Farmers have also delved into the history of the club exploring old pictures and stories from their archives, and have planted, and plan to plant, oak trees in the area as an 80th anniversary traditional gift is oak, symbolising strength, endurance, and solid support.