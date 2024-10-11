'Looks like wings are back on the menu boys' – 'Lord of the Wings'' campaign persuades Beefy Boys to revive old favourite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Many people take to social media to request their return, but few will have experienced a response quite like passionate chicken-wing fan Tom Quirk.

Tom has bombarded the celebrated Beefy Boys, who have restaurants in Shrewsbury, Hereford and Cheltenham, with requests to 'bring back the chicken wings'.

Refusing to take no for an answer, Tom, from Gloucestershire, launched a tireless campaign of social media comments and direct messages when his favourite chicken wings were removed from The Beefy Boys’ menu in April 2024, due to rising costs.

After months of campaigning, the burger restaurant has granted Tom’s wish and crowned him ‘Lord of the Wings’ due to his unwavering commitment – even inviting him to be the first to indulge in the returning menu item after working hard behind the scenes to bring back the delicious side dish, with the help of a new British supplier.

But, it wasn’t just cravings that fuelled Tom’s passion for The Beefy Boys’ delicious chicken wings, but a heartwarming family tradition also.

For the last eight years, he and his young daughter, now aged 16, had visited The Beefy Boys’ Hereford Meat Boutique every Christmas to share a platter of wings, making many memories along the way.

So, when the dish was removed from the menu in April 2024, Tom couldn’t let go of a family tradition so close to his heart without a fight.

He decided to launch a vigorous campaign of messages and comments to make his voice heard, pleading with the restaurant to bring the wings back in time for Christmas 2024.

Soon, other customers jumped on the bandwagon, demanding the chicken wings’ return.

To celebrate their return, The Beefy Boys invited Tom into his local restaurant to enjoy a wing feast and to sample their famous flavours, which are now officially back on the menu.

This includes Ninja, BBQ & Ranch, Buffalo & Blue, Nashville (spicy) and Plain with a side of Honey Mustard Dip.

The Beefy Boys’ co-founder Anthony ‘Murf’ Murphy said: "Tom’s passion for our wings, and story of his Christmas family tradition really moved us all. We couldn’t believe the amount of people who joined his campaign to bring our chicken wings back, so it only felt right to find a way of putting them back on the menu, to crown him Lord of the Wings, and let him be the first to dig in.”