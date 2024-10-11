'I cared for my ill mum for years - now she's died and I'm being turfed out of my home of 50 years'

Neville Pass moved into a three-bedroom semi in Field Crescent in the 1970s with his mum, dad and four brothers and sisters.

After his siblings moved out and Neville's dad died, he was left alone with his mum Doreen.

For the last three years, the 53-year-old was his mother's full-time carer as she slipped into poor health, before she sadly died in June at the age of 83.

Neville Pass, outside his Shrewsbury home with a photograph of his mother, Doreen Pass

But as he was coming to terms with her loss, Neville was told by housing association Housing Plus that he had to vacate the property as he was no longer a carer and it was too big for him.

He told the Shropshire Star: “My mum was a lovely lady, very kind, and put up with a lot of pain the last years but we always managed to smile about something and enjoy the local countryside.