Former Shropshire Star journalist's garden to open to the public as part of National Garden Scheme

The Paddock in Shrewsbury, near the Farriers on the road from Annscroft to Exfords Green, was developed in the 1960s by Tom Leake, a Shropshire Star motoring correspondent - but its present form dates from the 1980s when a Mr & Mrs Steward introduced a large number of trees and bushes, creating a mini-arboretum in which 70 trees are tagged – some of which are rare.

Former vicar of Shrewsbury Abbey, Ian Ross, getting ready to open his garden The Paddock this Saturday

The collection includes 12 different Acers which provide spectacular autumn colour in the front garden and back. There is also a cluster of six ginkgo bilobas.

A waterfall also cascades through three levels.

The Paddock garden also features three pools that cascade down the garden. It's one of the last gardens to open for the National Garden Scheme this year, which has seen around 3,500 open to the public across the UK to raise money for charity.

Ian Ross, who bought the property in 2001, is opening the garden to the public on Saturday.

Mr Ross, a former vicar at the Abbey in Shrewsbury said he is raising money with his open garden day for the charity Shropshire Support Refugees.

He said: “We bought this in 2001 just before I retired from the abbey. It is rather unique. It has this waterfall, 72 trees that are currently tagged, but that is only half of them – it's like a mini-arboretum with a large number of Acers, and this weekend they should be in full colour.

“I've not added very much at all in my time here. I'm just a short-term caretaker of the garden.”

He added that the garden will be open from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, admission costs £6 for adults (children are free) and tea, cakes and refreshments will be available on the day.

The Paddock is at SY5 8AN, with parking available at The Farriers.