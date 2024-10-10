Watch as Shrewsbury restaurant owner glows with pride as he thanks customers for latest armful of awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Osteria in Mardol, Shrewsbury, came back with two prizes from Sunday's Italian Awards in Leeds while Fabrizio’s, in Welshpool, retained its title of Best Restaurant in Wales.

Alessandro Degiorgio, of Osteria, not only held on to his 2023 Best Chef title but added to it with the award for Best Restaurant in the Midlands 2024.

Mr Degiorgio thanked his army of customers in Shrewsbury and beyond for their support.

"To all our lovely customers, we want to extend our deepest gratitude for your incredible support," a spokesperson for the restaurant said on Facebook.