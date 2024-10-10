'Significantly corroded' bridge over the River Severn to shut for urgent repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crew Green Bridge, which carries an unclassified road and National Cycle Route 81 over the River Severn near Crewgreen and Melverley, will be undergoing urgent repairs next week.

Work is expected to take place to repair piers on the steel bridge, which Shropshire Council has said is "coming to the end of its serviceable life".

It will begin on Monday, October 14 and is expected to take 10 days.

Crew Green Bridge. Photo: Kevin Skidmore/Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council has said that to carry out certain elements of the work safely it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic on October 21 and 22, from 9.30am to 4pm.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

In July this year, Shropshire Council put in place an emergency 7.5-tonne weight restriction to safeguard members of the travelling public.

The council said the bridge is "showing signs of significant corrosion which is affecting its structural integrity" and that the weight limit "will remain in place for the foreseeable future".

The work taking place next week will enable the weight limit to be maintained.