Shropshire coaching inn with restaurant hopes to pull in the buyers as it goes on the market for £1 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Being marketed as 'a multi-faceted hospitality business', the Haughmond in the picturesque village of Upton Magna has been listed for sale by commercial real estate firm Colliers for offers in the region of £1 million.

The Haughmond in Upton Magna

Over the last decade the current owners Martin and Melanie Board have completely renovated the property which includes a well-presented coaching inn with five en-suite letting bedrooms, and a restaurant space to accommodate 70 covers.

A popular café, the Bakery and Pedal shop, with two further letting bedrooms and two converted barns – one used as a successful three-bedroom holiday let and the other as the owners’ accommodation.

The pub is on a prominent position on Pelham Road, a popular route for cyclists and walkers, the property benefits from steady footfall and close proximity to key attractions such as Attingham Park, a National Trust site that welcomes around 600,000 visitors annually.

Inside the Haughmond, picture: Andy Hughes

Melanie Board said: “Having taken on this derelict site in 2012, we have developed a strong business model covering most aspects of hospitality from bed and breakfast to restaurant, and also function room and self-catering accommodation. This variety carried us through the difficult trading periods of 2020/2021.

“However, due to severe personal illness in recent years, the business now needs fresh 'legs' and is primed to be taken to a new level. There is huge potential for further development and growth, this is a key turn business on a beautiful site, in a great position in Shropshire, which is flexible to any operator's vision.”

Haughmond Hotel

The site also includes parking spaces for 22 vehicles and stunning views over adjacent neighbouring fields.

Josh Sullivan from Colliers’ Hotels team added: ”With its array of accommodation, dining, and leisure offerings, The Haughmond presents an intriguing investment opportunity.

“Whether continuing its current successful operation or exploring further development possibilities, the new owner will benefit from a well-established customer base and the potential for future growth.

“The site offers a variety of revenue streams and is the ideal lifestyle business for a new entrant or existing hospitality operator.”