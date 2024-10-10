Tributes to Dutch woman nearly killed by shrapnel in the Second World War who looked after Shropshire regiment's war graves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Marietje Kooistra-Kruijf, from Someren in the Netherlands, died at the age of 93.

Her relationship with Shropshire's 4th Battalion King’s Shropshire Light Infantry (KSLI), began after she was seriously injured in bombing as a 13-year-old.

On the afternoon of Friday, September 22, 1944, Marietje had been sweeping broken glass outside her Someren home.

The glass had come from shellfire from fighting between the advancing British and defending German armies.

Marietje laying a remembrance wreath, 2023. Picture: SIRIS Asten Someren.

Suddenly, her father shouted ‘lie down!’.