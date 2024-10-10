Tributes to Dutch woman nearly killed by shrapnel in the Second World War who looked after Shropshire regiment's war graves
Tributes have been paid to a Dutch woman who built a lifelong relationship with the Shropshire army regiment which helped liberate her home-town from the Nazis.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Marietje Kooistra-Kruijf, from Someren in the Netherlands, died at the age of 93.
Her relationship with Shropshire's 4th Battalion King’s Shropshire Light Infantry (KSLI), began after she was seriously injured in bombing as a 13-year-old.
On the afternoon of Friday, September 22, 1944, Marietje had been sweeping broken glass outside her Someren home.
The glass had come from shellfire from fighting between the advancing British and defending German armies.
Suddenly, her father shouted ‘lie down!’.