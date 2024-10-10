11 pictures of Shrewsbury in 1984, when Princess Diana and Hollywood dropped by
Royal visits and a sprinkling of Hollywood stardust as filming for A Christmas Carol descended on the town.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Today we take a look back through the archive of the Shropshire Star at Shrewsbury 40 years ago.
The year brought visits by Princess Diana and Princess Margaret.
And filming of the Dickens classic earlier in the year was followed by a special celebrity screening later on.