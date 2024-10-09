Firefighters sent to rescue person stuck in a bathroom near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened in Valeswood, Baschurch, near Shrewsbury.

The person was released from the bathroom before fire crews got there.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'urgent' in Shrewsbury.

"One person released from bathroom prior to fire service arrival."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Baschurch