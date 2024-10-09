Firefighters issue advice after smoking log burner prompts call out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two fire engines were called to Cruckmeole, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury last night after reports of a house fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.05pm on Tuesday, October 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Shrewsbury.

"Smoke coming from log burner. Crews gave advice and monitored log burner."

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Minsterley and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the area.