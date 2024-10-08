Ongoing repairs to be carried out to flooded railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Passengers were faced with disruption between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton at the end of September when the line became blocked in both directions as Wellington Railway Station flooded.

Residents claim drainage at the station is “not good enough” and have pleaded with Network Rail to “take the matter seriously”.

Telford MP Shaun Davies has also said he will be seeking answers from the rail company following the flooding.

Road transport was arranged to shuttle people between the stations after heavy rain left the track at Wellington underwater.

Responding to the issues a Network Rail spokesman said: “There are ongoing repairs being made to the railway between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury because of the flood damage.

“Whilst this work takes place, our priority is to keep the safe movement of freight and passengers with minimal disruption.

"It’s expected the work will continue for a few weeks whilst we also work with third parties to identify better ongoing water management solutions around the railway at Wellington.”