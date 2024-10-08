Costa Coffee donates £1,000 to Shrewsbury youth football team

Costa Coffee has made the donation to Up and Comers Eagles Under-13s, based in Shrewsbury , as part of its Community Grants programme. The business is supporting local sports clubs across the country, investing in the sporting talent of the future, and has donated £50,000 to 50 sporting community groups and charities so far this year.

The nation's "Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" - awarded by Allegra Strategies for 14 consecutive years - is celebrating 10 years of its Community Grants programme. It allows Costa Coffee team members to nominate "deserving causes" in their region, and the donation amount has been increased from £500 to £1,000 this year to "help make an even greater impact in communities across the country".

The Up and Comers Eagles Under-13s are a volunteer-run football team - made up of both girls and boys - who play in the Shrewsbury U13s Junior Football League. The £1,000 donation from Costa Coffee will cover costs of new equipment, training kit and their participation in tournaments.

Volunteer Coach at Up and Comers Eagles Under-13s, Chris Tromans said: "We are incredibly grateful for the generous £1,000 donation from Costa Coffee. This support is a significant boost for our team as we work to provide the best possible experience for our players. With these funds, we are excited to invest in a new away kit, which will make a real difference for us."

The latest round of donations brings Costa Coffee's total contributions through its Community Grants programme during the past three years to nearly £180,000 and is part of the company's "ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community enrichment".

Community Co-Ordinator at Costa Coffee, Jo Jennings added: "We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the incredible work being done by the Up and Comers Eagles Under-13s. At Costa Coffee, we recognise the dedication and passion that sports clubs bring to their local areas, and we are proud to be extending a helping hand to sporting groups across the nation through our Community Grants programme."