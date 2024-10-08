Costa Coffee donates £1,000 to Shrewsbury youth football team
A national coffee shop chain has donated £1,000 to a junior Shropshire football club to cover essential costs including equipment and training kit.
Costa Coffee has made the donation to Up and Comers Eagles Under-13s, based in Shrewsbury, as part of its Community Grants programme. The business is supporting local sports clubs across the country, investing in the sporting talent of the future, and has donated £50,000 to 50 sporting community groups and charities so far this year.
The nation's "Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" - awarded by Allegra Strategies for 14 consecutive years - is celebrating 10 years of its Community Grants programme. It allows Costa Coffee team members to nominate "deserving causes" in their region, and the donation amount has been increased from £500 to £1,000 this year to "help make an even greater impact in communities across the country".
The Up and Comers Eagles Under-13s are a volunteer-run football team - made up of both girls and boys - who play in the Shrewsbury U13s Junior Football League. The £1,000 donation from Costa Coffee will cover costs of new equipment, training kit and their participation in tournaments.
Volunteer Coach at Up and Comers Eagles Under-13s, Chris Tromans said: "We are incredibly grateful for the generous £1,000 donation from Costa Coffee. This support is a significant boost for our team as we work to provide the best possible experience for our players. With these funds, we are excited to invest in a new away kit, which will make a real difference for us."
The latest round of donations brings Costa Coffee's total contributions through its Community Grants programme during the past three years to nearly £180,000 and is part of the company's "ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community enrichment".
Community Co-Ordinator at Costa Coffee, Jo Jennings added: "We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the incredible work being done by the Up and Comers Eagles Under-13s. At Costa Coffee, we recognise the dedication and passion that sports clubs bring to their local areas, and we are proud to be extending a helping hand to sporting groups across the nation through our Community Grants programme."