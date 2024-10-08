Consultation launched after council takes over running of Shrewsbury town centre car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While The Gap car park off Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury is owned by the local authority, it has previously been a private car park run by Morris Property.

But Shropshire Council will now be running it as a public car park and has opened up a consultation about its use.

The consultation proposal states: "It is proposed to make The Gap Car Park, Raven Meadows, Shrewsbury, available to the public at all times.

"It will provide off-street pay and display parking provision for all local businesses, establishments, residents and visitors.

The Gap car park. Photo: Google

"The introduction of charging will be in accordance with current service provision via pay and display, offering coin and card payments, and cashless parking payment.

"The off-street car park will help support the town centre by providing parking spaces off the highway and improve and support the local amenity."

It's proposed the charge will be £2 per hour from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm, and £1 per hour on Sundays, bank and public holidays. It will be free between 6pm and 8am.

Full details of these proposals may be viewed at Shrewsbury Library or by requesting copies by e-mailing engineering@shropshire.gov.uk

Those wanting to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about the proposals are asked to email by October 26.

Submissions can also be given in writing: Traffic Engineering Team, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND