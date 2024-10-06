Shrewsbury artist Charlie Adlard launches Coffee Shop book to raise cash for struggling charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Charlie Adlard, who has been involved with projects including Batman, Mars Attacks, X-Files, Judge Dredd, X-Men, and Superman, as well as his own projects, has created a new book called ‘Coffee Shop’ to help save the creative arts and wellbeing charity.

The book features scenes candidly drawn on trips to coffee shops in Shrewsbury, and all the proceeds will be going towards the "Save The Hive" campaign.

Charlie launched the book at The Soden Collection along with an exhibition of prints at The Soden Collection art gallery in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, signing books for people who attended.

"It's been really good," he said. "We've had a steady flow of people into the gallery."

He added: "It was borne out of something I'd wanted to do for a while. I had an idea to do coffee shops a few years back but resigned myself to the fact I probably wouldn't have time."

But he found himself with some time earlier this year, so got to work creating candid drawings to capture the environment.

"The idea was just to sit in coffee shops and draw from life. Trying to sit there drawing people without them noticing!

"Only one person spotted me, but she had a look and was quite happy about it. But ideally, you don't want people noticing otherwise they might start posing."

The project was well underway when it became apparent The Hive was in significant financial peril.

The charity, which runs wellbeing projects and supports disadvantaged people, made a desperate plea for help, with bosses saying it needed £50,000 to get to grips with rising energy costs and a lack of available grants.

Charlie, who is a patron of the charity and has spent many an hour working from there, decided he had to "do my bit to help".

"It would be an utter travesty and a shame for it not to exist anymore," he said.

"The local community have been brilliant in putting their hands in their pockets. This is my little contribution."

Charlie's exhibition will remain at The Soden Collection until next Saturday, October 12.

The book which costs £20 can be bought at the gallery, and will soon be available at House Coffee Co in Longden Coleham, The Shrewsbury Coffeehouse in Castle Gates and Csons in Milk Street.

To stay up to date with where the book will be available, follow Charlie on Instagram @charlie_adlard