31 photographs of the Shrewsbury Riverside demolition over the last six weeks

Demolition of the former Riverside Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury is underway as part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin Centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

The demolition, which began in August, is expected to take around three months.

Over the last six weeks, we've been keeping tabs on progress and our talented photographers have been regular visitors to the riverside site.

So here are 31 photographs that show you what's been going on over the last month and a half.

Work to demolish the former medical practice began on August 19. The following day, considerable progress had already been made.

Demolition of Shrewsbury Riverside Shopping Centre began on August 19

By August 23, the once vital doctor's surgery had been reduced to a pile of rubble.

Riverside Medical Practice closed and moved to its new home in The Tannery a number of years ago.