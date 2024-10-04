Huge steam locomotive set to carry Shropshire passengers on a trip over spectacular Settle-Carlisle line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tangmere, a former British Railways Battle of Britain class engine named after RAF hero Douglas Bader’s wartime base, will team up with the Northern Belle’s 1930s Pullman-style carriages for the slap-up journey.

The Northern Belle, pulled by a vintage diesel engine, will depart from Telford Central at 7.14am on Saturday, November 16, before calling at Shrewsbury at 8.10. It will then pick up more passengers at Wrexham at 8.40 and Chester at 9.25.

It is scheduled to arrive back in Shrewsbury at 9pm and Telford at 9.40pm.