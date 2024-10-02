New gambling policy to protect children and vulnerable adults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council’s current gambling policy provides a framework for licensing gambling activities in the county but is due to expire this year, with local authorities required to publish a gambling policy at least every three years.

The authority’s replacement proposals, which will run until 2028, will affect whether licences are granted for gambling activities at premises such as bingo halls and betting shops, but also for prize gaming and small society lotteries.

Last year, the council’s licensing team received 72 applications for gambling licenses including 12 small society lotteries and four applications for gaming machines.

The updated policy has been recommended for approval at a meeting of Shropshire Council’s licensing committee on Wednesday, October 9.

“It is recognised nationally that there is a greater need to focus on understanding and mitigating gambling related harm more broadly, rather than focussing on problem gambling alone,” read an impact statement supplied with the report.

“In this respect, the revised policy statement emphasises the council’s focus on protecting children and young people, particularly in relation to child exploitation, and also young people and adults with care and support needs.

“This complements efforts by the council to take due regard of the needs of people and households that we may consider to be vulnerable by virtue of their circumstances, including young people leaving care, and households on low incomes or in fuel poverty.”

Statistical estimates provided by the council’s public health team show problem gambling levels are below national averages in Shropshire, but a UK wide government review published last year estimated that 0.5 per cent of the adult population has a problem with gambling, with 3.8 per cent gambling at ‘at-risk’ levels, and a further seven per cent affected negatively by an others people’s gambling.

As part of the policy, the council says it would be likely to refuse applications for gambling premises near schools or hostel accommodation, and could apply minimum staffing levels to betting shops to prevent children and vulnerable adults from accessing gambling facilities.

“The fundamental purpose of the policy is to reduce the harm and exploitation that is caused by problem gambling,” the document says.

“In particular, to safeguard children, young persons and vulnerable adults, and to reduce crime and disorder associated with gambling, whilst simultaneously recognising the contribution that responsible gambling brings to supporting local businesses and the growth and prosperity of Shropshire’s economy.”