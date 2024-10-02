Council set to back plan for rise in black cab fares

The proposals due to be discussed by Shropshire Council’s licensing committee would see taxi fares during normal daytime hours rise from £1.80 per mile to £2 with night rates also increasing to £3 per mile.

So-called “flag and first mile” rates, the base starting price for hackney carriage journeys, will increase by 50p to £6 during the day.

Fares for hackey carriages in Shropshire have not risen since 2022, but have been reviewed this year after a request from a black cab proprietor.

At a consultation held during July the drivers who responded were supportive of the changes, although some expressed the opinion that the maximum fares were still too low, amid concerns around the rising cost of fuel and repairs, along with general cost of living increases.

The proposed changes do not apply to private hire firms, whose maximum fares are not regulated by the local authority.

“The feedback from the formal consultation has been considered by officers and there is continued support for an increase to the hackney carriage fares,” the report to the licensing committee says.

“However, the suggestion that additional charges ought to be introduced for Bank Holidays was considered as excessive by officers and has not been included.

“All other requests for an increase have been considered and officers have taken a practical approach to create a transparent charging regime, which satisfies the needs of the trade whilst not disadvantaging members of the travelling public.

“The revised Hackney Carriage Table of Fares… is considered fair and reasonable when balanced with the rise in fuel prices and the cost of living. Hackney Carriage Proprietors will be able to increase their income to offset some of the increased costs whilst at the same time do not price themselves out of the market.

“The Council needs to support, as much as is reasonably practicable, the hackney carriage trade and given the rising cost of living, in particular, the cost of fuel, it is not unreasonable for the Council to allow the fares to be increased.”

The changes have been recommended for approval ahead of a meeting of Shropshire Council’s strategic licensing committee on Wednesday, October 9.

If the recommended increases in maximum fares are approved, the changes will take place from October 17.