On Monday night, Shrewsbury Town Council heard a motion put forward by Green Party councillor, Chris Lemon.

The councillor had proposed that the town council should make its events catering “plant-based by default” while using locally-sourced produce where possible. He said anyone attending the council’s catered events who wanted to eat meat and dairy could still request it.

Green campaigners before the meeting

He also requested the council reach out to residents to encourage them to shift towards more plant-based meals in line with the Government’s science advisors’ recommendations to eat less meat and dairy to combat the climate and nature emergency.

News of the motion caused some consternation with some members of the county council.