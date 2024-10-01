Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

New figures for last year show that 42 per cent more animals arrived at the charity's centres than were adopted out. The Gonsal Farm rehoming centre south of Shrewsbury currently has 49 animals, meaning it is close to full capacity - like all of the charity's 14 national rehoming centres.

The charity says its intake was 42 per cent higher than the number of animals being rehomed: 40,118 animals arrived at the shelters across England and Wales last year, while 28,208 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets were rehomed.

With pets waiting to be adopted or assessed for adoption, the RSPCA says countless animals are still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre such as Gonsal Farm.

They include one year-old crossbreed dog Tyson, who has been at Gonsal Farm waiting for a new home since May, meaning there is "little to no space" for new animals to be brought into the site for rehoming.

Tyson who is searching for a home

In response and to help ease the crisis, the charity is launching its annual 'Adoptober' rehoming campaign from today, urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre, rather than buying from a breeder.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: "Our rescue centres are jam-packed, and across the board, we've been seeing more animals coming to us than we are rehoming.

"We are issuing a rallying cry to anyone in Shropshire considering adding a pet to their family to step in and help by giving a rescue pet a second chance instead of buying from breeders.

"Our rehoming centres have reached crisis point and are full to bursting, creating a bottle-neck where we’re having to care for rescued animals at emergency boarding kennels and catteries."

The RSPCA has luanhced its ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre

The charity says the forecast for this year "looks critical" with data collected during the first six months of the year showing that the 14 national animal centres took in 21 per cent more dogs, 16 per cent more cats and 32 per cent more equines compared to the first six months of 2023.

Only rabbits showed a decline - down by 8.36 per cent.

Karen added: "We are also still seeing the effect of the [coronavirus] pandemic on dogs and an increase in those coming into care with complex behaviour, which is contributing to the pressure for spaces at rehoming centres. This is compounded by the cost of living crisis with fees associated with their pet care beyond the means of some people at the moment.

"The cost of living seems to be a driving factor across the board. Our recent Animal Kindness Index found that eight out of 10 (82 per cent) of pet-owners in the West Midlands felt that the cost of looking after their pet had become slightly or much more expensive, with owners finding the costs of pet food and vet bills higher."

The charity hopes its new campaign will increase adoption rates across England and Wales.

Gonsal Farm's kennel and cattery supervisor Neil Richardson is also hoping that Tyson can find a new home soon.

He said: "Tyson is a truly special dog and is certainly one of a kind. He is such an affectionate boy, who loves a good cuddle and he would enjoy a home where he has a nice sofa for him to snooze on.

"We have fallen in love with him at the centre, so we are very surprised he has not received much attention from potential adopters. He is such a lovely lad, who unfortunately has had very little, if any, interest at all from the public. He just needs someone to come in and meet him and they will fall in love with him instantly, just like we have."

Six-year-old Daisy who originally arrived at RSPCA Gonsal Farm as an abandoned kitten is also still looking for a forever home.

Daisy who is looking for her forever home

Kennel and cattery supervisor Alice Batchelor-Reynolds said: "Daisy is such a delightful girl who has been through so much.

"She is a quiet and sometimes shy girl who does need a slow approach. But as soon as you make contact with her she melts into your touch.

"She could be homed with an existing confident cat but would prefer not to live with a dog. She would ideally like to live with slightly older children who are calm and can give her space when needed.

"We very much look forward to the day Daisy is able to find her forever home."

Shropshire residents can find visit the RSPCA's Find A Pet webpage and view animals available.