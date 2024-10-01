Dog owners worried about fireworks upsetting your pets – here are the top tips to protect your pooch on bonfire night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ahead of bonfire night the Dogs Trust Shrewsbury has offered advice to owners, in the hopes of reducing the stress of noisy fireworks on their pets.

The trust illustrated the scale of the issue, saying that almost half the UK’s dogs are affected by fireworks.

It says that owners taking steps weeks in advance can reduce the likelihood of fears developing in their dogs

Dogs can develop new fears at any stage of their lives – it's not just puppies that are affected.

With just over a month until Bonfire Night, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is calling on dog owners to start preparations now to prevent firework season from becoming a stressful time for their canine companions.

With fireworks expected across the country during Bonfire Night, Diwali, and Halloween celebrations, the dogs trust is issuing advice to help owners prepare their pets for the weeks ahead.

It says that by taking preventive steps now, owners can reduce the likelihood of noise-related fears developing in their pets.

Research shows that fireworks affect up to half of the UK’s pet dogs, with 45 per cent of owners reporting that their dogs aren’t always calm when fireworks are set off, according to the charity's National Dog Survey – the largest dog census of its kind which provides insights into 450,000 of the UK’s dogs.

Dr Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust, said: "Firework season can be particularly stressful for dogs, as the loud bangs and flashes can cause fear and anxiety. These reactions are common in dogs of all ages and can develop even in individuals who previously haven’t shown signs of distress.

“We often hear 'Remember, Remember the 5th of November,' but when it comes to our dogs, waiting until then is too late. With Diwali, Halloween, and Bonfire Night fast approaching, now is the time to start preparing. A calm environment, helping your dog to remain relaxed when hearing loud noises, and advance planning can make a big difference in helping your dog feel safe and supported during this high-stress season."

The following are the trust's top tips to help prepare your dog.

1. Start early - Don’t wait until fireworks begin. Start preparing your dog as early as October to minimise the impact fireworks has on them.

2. Teach pups to be relaxed with noises – Sounds Scary is a firework soundtrack which may help your puppy remain relaxed when hearing potentially distressing noises. Sounds Scary is not only backed by years of clinical experience, but it is also safe and easy to use in the lead-up to autumn festivities.

3. Adjust your schedule – Plan your walks to make sure your dog is indoors when any fireworks are likely. This might mean changing your routine to walk them earlier in the day and changing your feeding schedule to give your dog time to eat and go to the toilet before dark.

4. Ensure your dog has an established safe space – Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks, even if they have previously never shown signs of worry. Introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations. Other dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out. Some dogs may not seem worried, and it’s best to keep them occupied with their favourite items or activities so they don’t start to get anxious; experiment before firework season begins, and slowly introduce them, to find out what they enjoy the most.

5. Recognise the individual needs of your dog – Dogs can react very differently to fireworks. Some appear relaxed and unbothered by the whizzes and bangs; others show signs of anxiety or fear. They may show subtle signs, such as panting or licking their lips, finding somewhere to hide or seeking attention from their human family. Or they may show more obvious signs, such as pacing, barking or even toileting in the house. Whilst these signs can be related to fear of noise, they can also indicate other underlying health problems so please contact your vet for advice if you are concerned.

6. Plan your dates – Arrange your plans around key fireworks dates, like Bonfire Night and Diwali, to make sure you, or someone your dog knows well, will be at home with them when scary sounds are likely. Research local events to find out when local firework displays are and talk to your neighbours to see if they’re planning on having fireworks in their gardens. You might even want to let them know how fireworks affect your dog and what you’re doing to help them.

7. Speak to your vet well ahead of fireworks events – Your vet can help with advice and may also prescribe medication to help your dog cope. Medication can be extremely useful where dogs are fearful as it can not only help them cope during the fireworks event but also stop their fear from escalating after each event.

For more detailed advice on preparing your dog for fireworks, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/fireworks