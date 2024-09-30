Flood alerts issued across Shropshire as trains are cancelled and stranded driver is rescued

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It comes after trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton were cancelled for the entire day due to flooding, and a person was helped from a car stranded in flood water in Condover shortly at 7.30am.

The Environment Agency has issued a host of flood alerts for areas around the county, including the Severn and Vyrnwy Confluence, the Rea Brook and Cound Brook, the Tern and Perry catchments, the Teme, and the River Salwarpe.

The warning for the Tern and Perry says flooding is expected on low-lying land and roads next to the river from Wolverley to Newport – while Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington could also be affected.

For the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence experts say the Severn is predicted to peak at Llanymynech, at up to 3.9m at midday today.

The warning says flooding is expected to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury from early this morning.

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

Minor roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre could also start to flood.

Roads near to the Teme are set to be affected along with the River Onny, River Corve and their tributaries. The situation could impact the Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow areas.

The predicted peaks are up to 1.7m this evening at Leintwardine, and up to 2.8m at Onibury.

For the Rea Brook flooding is expected to affect roads from Shrewsbury to Church Stretton. Other locations that may be affected include Minsterley, Pontesford and Harrington.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

"We expect river levels to rise until late tomorrow. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."