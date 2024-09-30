Firefighters to the rescue of child with finger stuck in car in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened in Kennedy Road, Shrewsbury this evening.

Fire crews used small gear to safely prize a gap big enough to release the child, who was "absolutely fine" afterwards.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 7am on Monday, September 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury.

"Crews released child's finger from interior of car."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.