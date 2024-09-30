11 colourful pictures from Shrewsbury Pride's second celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This weekend saw the return of Shrewsbury Pride with a celebration of love, inclusivity and diversity.

It's only the second time the town has seen a Pride celebration, with the inaugural festival being held last September.

This weekend saw dozens of events fill venues right across the town including live music performances in the market square, talks from queer activists and art exhibitions.

Photo: Andy Brady

Last year one of the organisers, Jens Bakewell, explained why they felt Shropshire needed its own celebration.

Jens said: "When I was a young person there wasn't any information about gender diversity or sexuality.

Photo: Andy Brady

"Maybe there were some gay people, but that was very far away from the village that I grew up in. It was a very difficult time and a very lonely time.

"This is about wanting to make a world where young people can grow up knowing that how they experience their bodies, their sexuality, and their identity is absolutely valid and okay.

Photo: Andy Brady

"Otherwise, things become shrouded in fear and shame and many people develop psychological issues because of that. Being able to embrace your identity and to be able to live authentically as who you are in the world is really important."

