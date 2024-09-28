Shropshire Star
Close

Watch: MP cuts the ribbon on £16 million new Shrewsbury school building

Shrewsbury's new MP has cut the ribbon at the official opening of the town's newest school.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Belvidere School's £16 million state-of-the-art new school building opened its doors to pupils at the start of term last month, ahead of its official opening this week.

Julia Buckley MP and Mark Anderson from TrustEd schools at the opening

The building is constructed on the existing playing fields and replaces the current school, which is set to be demolished and replaced with a new car park and sports pitches.

The school was funded by as part of the previous government's £1 billion School Replacement Programme that targeted 50 schools across the country.

Children enjoying the new school building
Similar stories
Most popular