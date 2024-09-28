Watch: MP cuts the ribbon on £16 million new Shrewsbury school building
Shrewsbury's new MP has cut the ribbon at the official opening of the town's newest school.
Belvidere School's £16 million state-of-the-art new school building opened its doors to pupils at the start of term last month, ahead of its official opening this week.
The building is constructed on the existing playing fields and replaces the current school, which is set to be demolished and replaced with a new car park and sports pitches.
The school was funded by as part of the previous government's £1 billion School Replacement Programme that targeted 50 schools across the country.