Town boss expresses sympathy for AFC Telford after flooding hits ground

The Southern League Premier Central side saw its ground under water after a major deluge yesterday.

At one stage the side's pitch looked more like a swimming pool than a football ground, with the entire site under more than a foot of water.

Volunteers and staff have been helping with the cleanup operation at the ground since this morning.

Speaking ahead of his side's match against Rotherham at the The Croud Meadow on Saturday, Hurst had words of sympathy for the Telford club, and said he had been relieved that Town had not been affected by the downpour.

He said: "I think we are very fortunate with the money that has been spent on the training ground with the drainage, it certainly comes into effect for us.

"We are very fortunate really, we witnessed the rain last night and I saw the pictures of Telford and I feel for a club like that. I am sure it has caused some damage and it will take a lot of work.

"We saw Wimbledon, and I know with Telford that is much closer to home, but we have seen what has happened there this week and it can cause a lot of discomfort and cost to clubs so it was a nice surprise to arrive at the training and seeing the guys working on the pitch.

"They have done a good job and I think the work that has gone on before has helped us."