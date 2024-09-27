Shropshire Council and contractor wins national award for road maintenance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council and its contractor Multevo have won the Highways Award for Team of the Year, beating off competition including National Highways, WSP and The Metropolitan Police, as well Westminster Council who were nominated for their work around the King's Coronation.

The award nomination outlined the contractor's hybrid work methodologies, and success in improving public satisfaction, reducing costs and setting new industry standards.

The nomination said: "Multevo's dedicated client support function team has revolutionised road maintenance in Shropshire, demonstrating exceptional innovation and collaboration. By introducing hybrid work methodologies and assuming comprehensive responsibilities, our team has significantly reduced costs, improved public satisfaction, and set new industry standards.

"The success of our client support function team exemplifies the potential of SME contractors to deliver Tier One services, fostering local economic growth and improving infrastructure. This award would recognise the remarkable achievements of a team that has truly transformed highway maintenance in Shropshire and beyond."

Shropshire Council's cabinet member for highways, Dan Morris is delighted with the award. Winners were announced in London last Monday.

He said: "With 3,206 miles of roads in the Shropshire Council area - long enough to stretch from London to New York - well-maintained highways are critical to so many aspects of life.

"We work hard with our partners and contractors to maintain the county's road in the most effective and efficient way and I'm delighted that the success of our innovative work with Multevo has been recognised nationally for transforming highways maintenance in the county."

Director of marketing and growth at Multevo, Josh Sweeney, said: "This is a great achievement of our collective team effort. Shropshire have been bold in working collaboratively to innovate and to gain national industry recognition in an award of this kind is testament to everyone’s hard work. We really are thrilled and extremely proud."