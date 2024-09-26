Trains delayed and motorists battle food-hit roads in Shropshire as bad weather strikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway confirmed that flooding was impacting services to and from Shrewsbury, Solihull and Hall Green.

Outside Whitehouse Hotel, Wellington. Photo: Fiona Lilley

There has also been flooding in the Wellington area and trains going towards Shrewsbury have been delayed or terminated at an earlier station.

Rail replacement services have been ordered between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, West Midlands Railway said.

Flooding on Arleston Lane. Photo: Fiona Lilley

Flooding has also been reported on major roads in Shropshire including on areas of the M54 and the A49 near All Stretton.

Just after 7.30pm, National Highways West Midlands reported that there was one lane closed on the M54 westbound between Junction 6 for Wellington and Junction 7 for Shrewsbury due to flooding and a reduced speed limit of 30mph on the eastbound carriageway.

National Highways workers are at the scene to clear the floodwater, but delays of 45 minutes have been reported on the eastbound carriageway.

Posting on X, it said: "Lane 1 is closed on the #M54 westbound between J6 #Wellington and J7 #Shrewsbury due to flooding and a reduced speed limit of 30 mph on the eastbound carriageway.

"National Highways area team are on scene to clear the flood water.

"Delays of 45 mins on the eastbound carriageway."