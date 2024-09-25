Watch robot like one on Clarkson's Farm make short work clearing Shrewsbury 'jungle'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A heavy-duty mulching 'robot' machine, similar to one seen on Jeremy Clarkson's farm in the Amazon Prime show, was making short work of the months of growth at the site in Shrewsbury on Tuesday .

Like a barber's clipper slicing through an overgrown head of hair it - and its remote operator standing metres away - were on track to giving the site a short back and sides by the end of the day.

For residents who had fought for years to stop developers building houses on the Greenfields Recreation Ground it was a 'momentous day'.

Members of the Greenfields Community Group were out talking to other residents.

Colin Harper, the group's treasurer and a founder member said it was a great day.

Greenfields Residents Group stalwarts Colin Harper, left, and Tony Smith

Mr Harper said: "It is a momentous day.

"It has been a long and arduous journey but it is a start now to getting it back now to being accessible to the public.

"We would like to see it open to everybody, some nature put in there, a sensory garden and a path that people can walk through.

"It has been a good journey for us to be on."

Mr Harper invited more local people to join the group and take part in events by visiting the Greenfields Community Group website.