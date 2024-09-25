Appeal to find missing man with links to Wolverhampton last seen leaving Shrewsbury hospital

Stuart Bleakley, aged 60, disappeared after leaving Royal Shrewsbury Hospital oat around 11pm on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police says he's described as having dark grey hair, with a balding spot and a beard. He also has tattoos on his forearms and is around 5ft 8inches tall.

When leaving the hospital, he was wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

Stuart Bleakley. Image: West Mercia Police

It is believed Stuart has connections to the Wolverhampton area.

Officers are concerned for Stuart’s welfare and ask anyone with information to call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 450i of 24 September 2024.