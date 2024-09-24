Shropshire Star
Stranded dog rescued from Shropshire quarry by firefighters

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog stuck in a quarry.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

The dog had fallen eight metres into the quarry at Poles Coppice, Pontesbury Hill.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service had been alerted to the incident at around 6.20pm yesterday.

Two crews were sent to the scene from Minsterley and Shrewsbury.

They used special harnesses and straps to lower themselves down and rescue the stranded pooch.

The incident was declared over at around 9.11pm.

