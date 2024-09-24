Heavy-duty mulching robot as seen on TV to help clear Shrewsbury site saved from redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The land at Greenfields Recreation Ground has been left overgrown for some time since Shrewsbury Town Council bought it back from a developer earlier this year following a planning row.

The town council sold part of the ground to CSE Developments for £550,000 in 2017, despite it being covered by a trust saying it must be kept as a recreation ground.

Planning permission for homes had been wrongly granted and residents in the area took action, taking their fight all the way to the Supreme Court where they won a stunning landmark case.