New appeal for info that could help find missing Shrewsbury man whose car was found near beach

A white Audi belonging to the man, who is named Andrew, was located close to Barmouth beach on Saturday evening and officers from North Wales Police want information on where he was seen and when.

Andrew is described as 5ft 7in tall, with grey, spiky, short hair and a 'Japanese-style' tattoo on his chest.

He was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black hoodie.

Superintendent Llinos Davies of North Wales Police in Gwynedd South said: “We are supporting Andrew’s family who are deeply concerned for his whereabouts.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of the breakwater or estuary in Barmouth between 5pm and 9pm on the evening of Saturday, September 21 to consider whether they saw Andrew on that evening.

“We thank the community for their ongoing support and continue to urge members of the public to report any potential sightings to us immediately.”

Anybody with information that can assist with enquiries should contact the police via the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference 48148.